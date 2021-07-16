International Cuban artists, many of them related to the Cuban government, have spoken in support of the protests that are taking place on the island and have been cynical of the repression against protesters, reports the website 14ymedio , the media outlet run by activist and journalist Yoani Sanchez.

Version en español.

Musicians Leo Brouwer and Chucho Valdés, who in the past have supported the Cuban government, have been among the artists who criticize what is happening in the country.

"What pain, what sadness, the abuse of power is reached!" Brouwer posted on Facebook. "I never imagined that Cuban police and elite forces would attack ordinary and peaceful Cubans are. When dealing with the Cubans protesting, there is no doubt the use of political and military power has been excessive," adding: "How can they live in peace?"

The members of the famous pop group Los Van Van also spoke via their social networks. "The Van Van of Cuba exists thanks to our Cuban people; therefore we will always support the people, whoever they are. "We support the thousands of Cubans who demand their right to freedom, we must be heard. Let's say no to violence and outrage, let's call for peace in our streets."

Chucho Valdés and Haydée Milanés use the same tone. "I am very sad about what my people are suffering, including my family," Valdés wrote on his official channels. "Enough of deceit and lies! International humanitarian aid is essential."

Milanés, said that the Cuban people "have peacefully taken to the streets with their demands" and added that the Government has" the obligation to listen…" Milanes said it is inadmissible, "that the authorities are calling for a confrontation between Cubans. Enough of the repression, enough of the violence!"

So far, there are no official figures of deaths, injuries, and detainees. According to 14ymedio, the government has to date, only recognized one fatality; a 36-year-old man who was among those protesting in the La Güinera, neighborhood in the outskirts of la Havana. Civil organizations have reported some 5,000 residents who have been arrested or investigated since the uprising started Sunday, July 11.

