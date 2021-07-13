Cuban government blocks access to social media networks on the island

A day after massive demonstrations throughout the island to protest the worst economic crisis in decades, the communist government restricted internet access and blocked social networking sites in an apparent attempt to stop the flow of information to, from and within the nation.

The protests, the largest on the island, 90 miles from Miami, have been “definitely driven by greater access to the internet and telephones in Cuba,” according to Sebastián Arcos, FIU’s associate director of the Institute for Research on Cuba. "One of the phrases that dissidents are using now in Cuba is 'we are connected'."

On Monday, Cuban authorities blocked access to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram, according to Alp Toker, director of Netblocks, a London-based nonprofit internet watchdog group. "This seems to be the response to the protest promoted on social networks," he commented. Twitter did not appear to be blocked, although Toker noted that Cuba can prevent access to the platform if it so wishes.

Toker added that while recent access to the internet by Cuban authorities has increased activity on social media, censorship by the communist regime has also been on the rise.

Restricting internet access has become a proven method of suppressing dissent by authoritarian regimes around the world, along with government-supported propaganda and disinformation campaigns. Regimes like China and North Korea exercise strict control over what ordinary citizens can access on the internet. Elsewhere, service blocks are more limited, and access to common social media platforms is often disrupted near elections or during times of civil unrest, such as what the world saw in Cuba Sunday.

Internet access in Cuba has historically been expensive and not easily accessible, according to rights advocacy groups. The Cuban government restricts independent media and "routinely blocks access within Cuba to many news websites and blogs," according to Human Rights Watch.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, coupled with a rebound in coronavirus cases..