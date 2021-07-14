Following two days of unprecedented protests throughout the island, the Cuban government said it was temporarily lifting restrictions on the amount of food and medicine travelers could bring into the country.

Appearing on the state television roundtable – Mesa Redonda – Wednesday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, sitting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel, said the government would lift restrictions until December 31, 2021.

Rather than give credit to the thousands of protesters, Marrero said, “It was a demand made by many travelers,” calling the decision "exceptional."

The new policy would allow travelers into the island to take unlimited food, medicines, and hygiene products duty free.

Marrero clarified travelers arriving in the country via Cayo Coco and Varadero as tourists would be exempt from the new measures, and that, according to a recent measure, they can only enter with one suitcase.

It is not clear what impact the lifting of restrictions would have as the Cuban government has limited the number of flights to the island due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Cuban activist Yoani Sanchez, who runs news website 14ymedio, took to Twitter to denounce the measure, calling it “migajas” (crumbs).

She tweeted – in Spanish – “We want freedom. Blood was not spilled on Cuban streets to import a few extra suitcases. Most of the injured or detained don't even have someone to bring them something in their luggage.”