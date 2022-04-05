Cuban government to allow importing of outboard motors

After a ban that extends decades, Cuba’s communist regime is granting authority to import outboard motors of less than 10 horsepower for use on small boats.

According to a Reuters report, the ban on boating industry-related imports, aimed at making it more difficult for Cubans to attempt escaping to the United States by sea, have restricted private commercial and recreational fishermen who have been left to use vessels that predate Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution.

Reuters reports that since October, the U.S. Coast Guard has picked up more than 1,000 Cubans off the South Florida coast - some making landfall on Key Biscayne - the largest number since 2017.

