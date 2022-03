A Miami Federal judge has found that four cruise lines engaged in “prohibited tourism” to Cuba, profiting billions in doing so.

According to a CBS4 News report, first published in the Miami Herald, the four cruise lines are Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and MSC SA.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom ruled in favor of Havana Docks, ruling that by using the terminal, or one of its piers, the cruise lines “committed trafficking acts.”

