\Gulf of Mexico on fire

Saturday, an underwater gas pipeline connected to a platform operated by Mexican oil giant Pemex caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico.

The pipeline was producing 726,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent at the moment of the incident according to an article on Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that the gas leak occurred in the submarine pipeline near Ku-Maloob-Zaap’s Ku-C satellite platform in the Campeche Sound, causing a fire 150 meters from the platform, read a statement by Pemex. By 10:45 a.m. local time normal operating conditions were restored, and no injuries or evacuations were reported, the statement said.

A post on Twitter by Televisa Veracruz shows ships trying to put out the fire emerging from the sea, very close to an offshore platform.

