Over the weekend, the US government suspended exports of avocados from the state of Michoacán, Mexico.

The state has been hit by gang violence as members of the Mexican drug cartel continue to threaten those in the lucrative avocado industry.

According to Statista, Mexican avocado exports amounted to more than $2.7 billion as the United States alone accounted for approximately 80 percent – or $2.2 billion - of the avocado exports from the country.

The suspension came after one of the after US health official carrying out inspection received an threatening cell phone call.

