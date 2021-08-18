Hurricane Grace set for Yucatan landfall

Wednesday afternoon, Tropical Storm Grace became a hurricane and is forecast to bring strong winds and dangerous storm surge to portions of the Yucatan Peninsula. As 8 p.m. Wednesday, Grace was located 170 miles East of Tulum, Mexico with 80 mph maximum sustained winds.

Grace is moving WNW at 16 mph and hurricane warnings are in effect from Cancun to Punta Herrero including Cozumel.

On the forecast track, Grace is expected to make landfall in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning, move over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, and over the southwest

Gulf of Mexico Thursday night or early Friday.

