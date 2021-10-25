Italian flight attendants strip to underwear to protest job losses

After Alitalia ceased its operations, and ITA Airways took its place as the national carrier in Italy, a group of about 50 female Italian flight attendants stripped down to their underwear to protest job losses and pay cuts.

According to a CNN report, the flight attendants decided to remove their clothing after showing up in their Alitalia uniforms at the Campidoglio in Rome, chanting "We are Alitalia” while undressing.

Not everyone from Alitalia was able get a job with the ITA Airways.

Only 2,600 of the 10,500 Alitalia employees have received a job from ITA Airways and one new ITA Airways attendant told CNN that those who did get a job with the new airline received a pay cut.

Passengers have not been affected by the change in airlines.

