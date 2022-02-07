Man-U Ronaldo establishes Instagram record with 400 million followers

While Manchester United soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is accustomed to breaking records on the field, his new record has the social media world abuzz.

Ronaldo surpassed 400 million Instagram followers, becoming the first person cross that threshold.

According to a Yahoo Sports report, Ronaldo crossed the plateau just a day after celebrating his 37th birthday with his wife Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo thanked his fans for the wishes with a Twitter post, where he has over 92 million followers on Twitter.

“Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages!”

For more from Yahoo Sports, click here.