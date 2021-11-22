Orchestra, with over 8,500 Venezuelan musicians, sets Guinness World Record

Thousands of Venezuelan musicians, most of them children and adolescents, set world record for having formed the largest orchestra in the world.

Versión en español

Guinness World Records announced in a video Saturday that the musicians, 8,573 of them and all related to the country's youth orchestra network, set the world record as they by performed Tchaikovsky's "Slavic March" last week.

The musicians, ages 12 to 77, accomplished the feat during a concert held at a military academy in Caracas.

To achieve the mark, more than 8,097 had to be counted playing Tchaikovsky's piece at the same time for at least five minutes.

The musical network, known as "El Sistema" hoped to bring together some 12,000 musicians for the concert.

The repertoire included “Venezuela” by Pablo Herrero and José Luis Armenteros, the national anthem of the South American country, and “Alma Llanera” by Pedro Gutiérrez, a song that Venezuelans consider their unofficial anthem.

For a video of the performance, click here.