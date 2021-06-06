Peruvians hit the polls today in crucial day for the country’s future

Two very different options face Peruvians in the US and in their mother country Sunday as they vote President of the Latin American country with a population of more than 33 million.

According to stastista.com, more Peruvians - over 44,000 - call Miami home, more than any other city in the US, with Los Angeles coming in second.

Many reside in Key Biscayne.

The 2021 election has placed into debate the benefits of an economic system affected by the harsh onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leftist Pedro Castillo and the rightist Keiko Fujimori enter election Sunday tied the polls in a contest where the main battle lies in the economic model.

Peru has enjoyed three decades of free market friendly governments without state intervention in the business sector, mainly in part to a 1993 Constitution, written under the government former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) who is now imprisoned for corruption and his role in the murder of 25 Peruvians killed during his administration.

Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of the former president, seeks to maintain the same system, while Castillo hopes to rewrite the Constitution to modify the economic system and achieve more income for education and health, along with more government intervention in the exploitation of natural resources such as mining, oil and gas.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc in Peru’s more than 10 million poor people who live on less than three dollars a day. Additionally, tens of thousands of businesses went bankrupt and there more than 185,000 people died during the pandemic.

Fujimori's daughter promises $2,500 to each family with at least one COVID-19 related death and assures that it will distribute 40% of a tax for the extraction of minerals, oil or gas to families who reside near those extractive areas.

Castillo wants to renegotiate contracts with multinationals that extract minerals, gas and oil in order to increase state revenue. It also assures that it will collect debts from powerful business groups totaling more than $2.4 million dollars.

Candidate Fujimori, who herself is accused of money laundering, has the support of the country’s economic elite, as well as politicians from other countries, including the Venezuelan opponent Leopoldo López, former Colombian president Andrés Pastrana and former Bolivian president Jorge Quiroga.

Leftist candidate Castillo has endorsements from the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, and the former president of Uruguay, José Mujica. Much of the poor also support his candidacy.

Peruvian electoral law will allow the candidate who garnishes the most votes Sunday, to start governing on July 28 when power transfers from current president Sagasti.

Para una versión en español de este artículo, pulse aquí