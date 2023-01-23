Pope Francis calls for an end to violence in Peru; Machu Picchu shuts down

On Sunday, Pope Francis made an impassioned plea, delivered partly in Spanish, for an end to growing violence in Peru over demands for the president's resignation.

Addressing about 15,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square for his weekly appearance at a window of the Apostolic Palace, Francis said he invited them to pray "so that the acts of violence cease in Peru."

"Violence extinguishes hope for a just solution to the problems," added the pontiff, who encouraged all parties involved "to take up the path of dialogue among brothers in the same nation, in the full respect of human rights and the rule of law."

Francis then switched from Italian to Spanish to exclaim: "I join the Peruvian bishops in saying: No to violence, no matter where it comes from! No more deaths!

Francis, originally from Argentina, noted that there were Peruvians among the faithful in the square on Sunday.

Until recently, the growing protests in Peru were concentrated in the south of the country. They began last month after then-President Pedro Castillo, the first leader with a rural Andean background, was indicted and jailed for attempting to dissolve Congress.

Now the protesters are demanding the resignation of Dina Boluarte, the former vice president who took office on December 7 to replace Castillo. They also want Congress dissolved and new elections held. Castillo is currently being held on rebellion charges.

At least 55 people have been killed in the unrest.

Police entered Peru's largest state university on Saturday and detained 205 protesters, as part of a wave of protests that have left dozens dead, to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and members of Parliament, as well as new elections.

Later, authorities announced the indefinite closure of Peru's most famous tourist site: the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, which attracts thousands of international tourists and where just over 400 visitors were staying, in a sign of the intensification of the mobilizations that began a month ago.