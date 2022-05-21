Spain to experience heatwave of “extraordinary intensity” with temperatures reaching 107F

Residents of Spain are living through the hottest May in two decades as temperatures rose to an 42C (107F) heatwave on Saturday due to warm air coming from Africa. This is 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

According to a report by The Guardian, temperatures in parts of southern Spain will feel an heatwave of “extraordinary intensity” with dusty skies, a heightened risk of forest fires.

The government has activated its national plan for excess after Aemet, Spain’s meteorological agency, warned that Spain was facing “one of the hottest Mays in this country in recent years”.

