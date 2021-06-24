Spiderman gains audience with Pope Francis

Although Pope Francis is usually the star of meetings at the Vatican, this time it was Spider-Man who captured the attention of those who attended the Wednesday general audience.

Matteo Villardita, 28, disguised himself as the comic book and movie superhero to cheer up sick children in hospitals, such as the Vatican pediatric hospital, which he planned to visit later.

While sweaty under his guise amid a heatwave, Villardita said he asked the Pope to pray for the children and their families.

The man gave Francis a mask "as a sign to tell him that ‘through these eyes, I see daily the pain of sick children in hospitals,’" he said. "It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission."

Villardita later took photos with some boys who attended the audience in a courtyard of the Vatican.

The Vatican called Villardita a "really good superhero" and added that during the long months of the pandemic he made more than 1,400 video calls because he could not go in person, to provoke smiles from sick children.

