The Biden administration is still trying to restore internet access cut off by the Cuban government, intended to keep protestors from communicating with one another in the one-party authoritarian nation, where freedom of expression is restricted, and an economic crisis has hit hard.

The crackdown came after thousands of Cubans took to the island’s streets last July 11, calling for democratic reform.

The Biden administration is “exploring a range of options,” on restoring internet access between the U.S. and Cuba, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a recent press briefing with reporters, without offering many specifics.

“We are quite focused on and interested in restoring internet access to the people of Cuba,” Psaki said.

Most of the Cuban American population is concentrated in Florida, with 66% living in areas such as Miami-Dade County and Hillsborough County, according to Pew Research. There are nearly 2 million Cuban Americans in the U.S., with 1.5 million in Florida alone, according to Pew Research.

List of mass arrests documented

In the current protests, the Cuban government has arrested more than 700 people, according to a public Google spreadsheet keeping track of those arrested to assist families off the island who have lost communication with their relatives and friends on the island.

The spreadsheet details several convictions. One, documented in a Facebook post, details the case of Alexander Rodriguez Cardenas, who was arrested on July 13, following the July 11 demonstrations, and 3 days later was convicted to one year in prison.

The Biden administration has put in place sanctions targeting the head of the Cuban military, the Cuban Minister of Defense, as well as the government’s special forces unit called the Boinas Negras, also known as the Black Berets, that the government deployed to crack down on protestors.

“As we hold the Cuban regime accountable, our support for the Cuban people is unwavering and we are making sure Cuban Americans are a vital partner in our efforts to provide relief to suffering people on the Island.”

Biden added that the White House is working with various organizations to “provide internet access to the Cuban people that circumvents the regime’s censorship efforts,” as well as reviewing policy “to determine how we can maximize support to the Cuban people.”

Portions of this report, authored by By Ariana Figueroa, first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.