The quaint town of Legrad, Croatia is selling homes for 16 cents each and will even pay for renovations; there is a catch

If you are willing to forgo the perks big city can offer in exchange for true small town country living, and are under 40 years of age, you might want to look into buying a home in Legrad, Croatia, population 2,500.

And it will only cost you one kuna (16 American cents).

An article in Architectural Digest says the town, which encompasses lush meadows and dense forests, was the second-biggest population center in Croatia, before it became a border town with few transport connections to other cities and lost population to larger metro areas like Zagreb, Dubrovnik, and Istria.

The town’s plan to recover population? Sell the abandoned houses, most in need of repair, for a price equivalent to $0.16. And you will not have to pay for the renovations. The town will give the new homeowners up to 25,000 kune ($3,970) towards any home improvements for the dilapidated structures.

The catch? You must agree to live in Legrad for at least 15 years, and, for this reason, need to be under the age of 40 and financially solvent.

Would this offer be enough to entice younger people to move to the country? Time will tell.

