On Monday, the United States government accused China of cyberattacks on computer systems, including one on the Microsoft Exchange email server that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world.

The government and several allied countries also published an extensive list of cyber threats attributed to Beijing, such as ransomware attacks by hackers associated with the government who attacked companies to demand millionaire ransoms.

The Chinese Ministry of State Security has turned to hiring cybercriminals who participated in extortion and robbery schemes for their own gain, according to a senior US government official who spoke in condition of anonymity.

The announcements highlighted the growing virtual threat posed by Chinese government hackers as the US government struggles to curb ransomware attacks by illegal groups in Russia against crucial infrastructures such as a large oil pipeline, which affected the gasoline supply network.

A statement Monday from the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency detailed specific techniques and ways in which businesses and government agencies can protect themselves.

The White House would like to assemble an international coalition of allies to flag China, according to the official, who added that it was the first time that NATO had condemned Beijing's hacking operations.