For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a cruise ship has arrived in Venice, the BBC reported.

650 passengers are set to board the MSC Orchestra on Saturday for a trip on the Mediterranean.

All passengers will be required to demonstrate a negative COVID-19 test before boarding. Environmental protests are planning a rally against cruise ships docking in Venice’s historic center.

But according to the BBC report, environmental protesters are planning a counter-protest in support of the resumption of tourism and that cruise ships are eroding the foundations of the historic Italian city.

For the entire BBC report, click here.