According to World Population Prospects 2022 report released on Tuesday, November 15, a day deemed World Population Day, global population has now reached 8 billion people.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement, “This year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates.”

According to UN projections, India is expected to surpass China as the most populous country in the next year.

The global population has more than tripled since 1950, with expectancy at birth increasing by almost nine years to age 72 between 1990 and 2019, according to the UN. People in the poorest nations die about seven years earlier than the global average, driven by high levels of child and maternal mortality, war and the HIV epidemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the main factors contributing to a drop on life expectancy, which fell to 71 in 2021, but people born in 2050 are expected to live until age 77 on average.

While humanity is now at its highest level in history, the world population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, with families opting to have fewer children

