Congratulations to Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss. Thank you, Key Biscayne -- you did the right thing!

This year, there was an ugliness imposed on us by a self-described slate of candidates: Jennifer Allegra, Louisa Conway and Armando Chapelli. For the last few months, these three have attacked much of what is good about our community in a WhatsApp chat. I was a member of that chat, so am very aware of what they have said.

When these candidates announced their campaigns and began participating in forums, they were not honest with the community about their positions on issues. As a marketer, graphic and web designer, I decided I had to do my part to make sure our community knew what these candidates had previously written about our community and its volunteer leadership, as I believed their election could damage the successful government we have built on Key Biscayne.

So, I created a marketing campaign called “In their own words” where I shared each candidate’s own unedited words and put an “X” over their faces -- the point being that we should not elect them. I distributed it through my email service.

Nothing in the emails was false, but some took issue with my use of an “X.”

These candidates and some of their supporters have decided to go after me -- not to complain about the content of the emails, which was irrefutable, but because of the use of the “X.” They called me a racist, accused me of hate crimes, and have engaged in an organized and coordinated campaign to destroy my business. They have called my clients demanding that they sever ties with me and remove testimonials from my website.

These candidates and their supporters seem to forget that when you decide to run for office you open yourself up to criticism. Ironically, whenever they are called out for the false statements they make, they cloak themselves in the beauty of the First Amendment. They seem to believe that they are the only ones entitled to exercise their right to free speech.

Their vindictive attempts to destroy my business took place while running for office to represent me on the Village Council. Now imagine if they had won the election and you had opposed them? How would they go after you?

Once again, thank you Key Biscayne for doing the right thing!

Karen Levison