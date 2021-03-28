Versión en español

Isabella Maldonado is full of surprises.

The young Venezuelan is a writer by vocation, but just as important, she is a student of social communication, daughter and friend with immense heart.

“Isa,” as many acquaintances call her, has been passionate about writing since she was 12. At the age of 20, she has released her first book, “A Twisted Mind,” with the conviction that this will be the first of many.

The Key Biscayner’s motto is: “My life will be my message.”

Isabella is willing to take her message to every corner, thus leaving a mark. Determined in her projects and always showing her values. Without a doubt, a box of surprises.

“Twisted Mind” was born under the philosophy of something that appears negative at first glance, but through its detailed storytelling the good of it shines through.

“All of us have dreams, feelings, secrets and many virtues that we are not capable of telling the world,” said Isabella. “So, I invite you to discover a little inside my mind and hopefully you will discover a little better about yours. Dare to discover what is truly inside it.

“I want to make you think and explore every inch of your mind and go beyond the parameters imposed in this society or yours,” she added. “Take the risk to discover new things and come to accept that sometimes your mind is a little twisted.”

“A Twisted Mind” / Una Mente Retorcida is available on Amazon in digital and physical format. Click here to order.