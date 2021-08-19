Youth Lead Change is a program that educates high school students in leadership skills, social entrepreneurship and mindful thinking.

“I think there is a general tendency to think of high school students’ community impact in the form of beach cleanups and a series of projects,” said Pat Woodson, the director of YLC. “However, they are even more important as the thought leaders of their generation, and observers of the status quo with penetrating insights valuable to everyone.”

The students either attend MAST Academy or live on Key Biscayne. This is the first in a series of profiles of YLC students and their projects.

Jonathan Mendez was born and raised on Key Biscayne and he loves his island home. His parents, Jorge Mendez and Vivian Galego-Mendez, came to Florida from Cuba, and Jonathan is cognisant of his family’s history and the impact the Cuban government had on their lives.

“I want to show the importance of a government’s impact on people’s lives,” Mendez said as he shared the story of his grandmother’s traumatic escape from Cuba during the Communist overthrow of the country.

“It touches her life still,” he said of his grandmother, Leisle Mendez. “Her whole world was taken from her. She lost everything and had to start over with nothing since they were only allowed to bring two changes of clothing. It is as if she has had two separate lives, and the government was the reason.”

Mendez is a rising senior at MAST Academy. He also works at Islander News as an intern, transcribing press releases, doing research, creating graphics and assisting with IT work.

All of these experiences will come in handy in the future since he hopes to follow a career in journalism. He wants to focus on reporting on politics and government -- his passion, which is where all projects begin in the YLC Program.

“I feel most passionate about equal voting representation and the preservation of democracy,” said Mendez. “I can’t vote yet, but I realize what a power it is, and I encourage everyone to use it to the best of their ability”

“Preservation Democracy” is the title of his YLC project -- a social media campaign based on research and stories people share on the site. Mendez hopes people will use his platform to share their experiences and challenges as students who have grown up amid two cultures. It will be a bilingual site (Spanish and English), and it will also use Zoom as an engagement component.

Mendez has received several awards during his academic career, but it is the Johns Hopkins Book Award he is most proud of. The criteria for this award are: a demonstration of intellectual and moral growth; an uncommon interest in, and capacity for, independent and original scholarship; and the strength of character necessary to employ the results of their scholarship for the betterment of society.

Next school year ,Mendez will be the MAST Student Government President. Now he is in the summer intern program, Vote the Future, and he is also co-president of the U.N. Model Club with the HahnX Expeditionary Leadership Course. All of these engage him in hands-on experiences with the policies, procedures and challenges in government, and place him in leadership roles.

Mendez said he has been lucky to have incredible support and guidance from teachers and mentors. In particular, he noted Pat Woodson, Dr. Megan Poe of NYU, who has guided him through Zoom sessions, and Eduardo Belezaro, his mentor with HanhX.

Mendez added that he is extremely thankful for mother’s “strength, resiliency, and outgoing personality. I am lucky to have learned these social skills from her!”

It is not all work and study for Mendez. He is also an avid reader, citing George Orwell as one of his favorite authors. “There are so many things to learn about society and government in these timeless works of fiction,” said Mendez.

“I think what inspires me to take leadership positions is really just the sheer love and passion I have for it,” he said. “I find human relationships and connections to be my favorite part of life, and being in a leadership position usually grants access to meet more people and participate in a wider range of events.”

Woodson is impressed by the YLC students. Within a few years they will be stepping into roles that will impact business decisions, public policies and more. “I hope this series will help us understand better how to support and appreciate these young people as they chart their paths to grow into these roles,” she said.