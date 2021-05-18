“Zero tolerance policy” a hot topic at Village Council’s community meeting on crime and policing

If you didn’t think there are ramifications when a juvenile is charged with a crime, then you should have heard the presentation by Carlos Martinez, a veteran public defender in the Miami-Dade County court system, which handles some 70,000 cases annually.

“The consequences are extremely serious,” said Martinez, the first Spanish public defender to be elected in the United States. “It impacts scholarships, employment benefits in future, even a misdemeanor ... when a child is arrested (that record) goes to the FBI. If that kid ever applies to the military, a federal job or law enforcement (there’s a good chance that one arrest could affect his future).”

Martinez was one of the guest speakers at Monday night’s Special Council Meeting at the Village Council Chambers on Key Biscayne regarding the topic of “Policing and How To Make it Better.” His “Scared Straight” message to kids and parents alike came on the heels of a recent spike in juvenile misbehavior that has escalated from swiping candy in stores to golf cart thefts and vandalism to a recent aggravated battery against an adult.

And, if you didn’t hear his message Monday night, there’s a good chance you will. Council members were in favor of showing clips of his chat at PTA meetings and on the Village government website, and perhaps providing a list of arrest consequences to all the island’s households.

Ideas from the community were welcomed on how to deal with the juveniles and their parents, who perhaps are at the root of the problem in some, or most, cases, according to many of the residents who spoke.

In all, 30 residents chimed in on the topic, half of those present in the Village Chambers for the three-hour give-and-share session attended by new Village Manager Steve Williamson and Police Chief Charles Press.

Among the ideas submitted were assembling community watchdog groups, in which members could quickly notify police of suspicious activity on a non-emergency line; hiring social workers or other rehab programs and making parents pay for those; adding additional police officers to the 36-person staff for the approximate 13,000 residents; having Realtors and/or Chamber of Commerce representatives provide expectations or even seminars for incoming property buyers; and making sure kids and/or parents pay restitution in cases of vandalism and property damage.

“I think we can call this night a success,” said Mayor Mike Davey, regarding the wide range of ideas and the passion shown by Key Biscayne residents to stop the problem.

Councilmembers Luis Lauredo and Allison McCormick hinted that the village is, or should be, closing in on a “zero tolerance policy,” although at least one citizen, Martinez and Chief Press said there are options, especially because each circumstance is different.

In Miami-Dade County, for example, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has created what’s called a “civil citation,” or an alternative to a juvenile arrest.

Martinez calls it the “baby criminal system” because “you get one free shot. It’s why Miami-Dade juvenile crime is down,” he said. “(And during the arrest process) they’ll brings the parents in. I know for people in affluent types of situations their time is important, and they won’t like that.”

Martinez mentioned in Florida, if a kid gets arrested for grand theft beyond $750, that arrest becomes public record, but the juvenile case, say resulting in $100 in damages, would stay confidential under Florida law. And even if the grand theft case is tossed out, private companies, who many prospective employers and landlords use for background check, obtain and sell those public records to those employers or businesses of federal agencies who ask for background checks.

Lauredo brought up a point that citizens often have asked him. “Why aren’t juveniles being prosecuted?”

Martinez said in cases of homicides, or sexual battery or armed robbery, those cases do get transferred to adult court.

“But prosecution depends on witnesses who show up in court,” he said. “Otherwise (if no one shows up), the case gets dismissed.”

J. Scott Dunn, an Assistant State Attorney for Miami-Dade County, also was a guest speaker Monday night.

“Our primary purpose (in juvenile court) is rehabilitation, not to punish as adults,” Dunn said. “A lot of (these cases) result in plea agreements ... but sexual battery, armed robbery, the worst of the worst go to direct file. We go through hundreds and hundreds of cases ... we want to stop it in juvenile court. We can’t save every kid, but we try.”

One of the problems Dunn faces is if the juvenile is “aging out” of the system, say 17, approaching 18. “Our jurisdiction ends at 19, then we lose that case forever.”

According to Chief Press, 12 of the 20 arrests on the island this year have involved juveniles. His department has handed out 66 civil citations for juveniles on golf carts, 50 trespass warnings and 27 violations of the county’s teen-curfew.

Each time, he said, they require Mom and Dad to come to the scene. “We’ve taken them out of restaurants or entertainment (areas) or wake them up. We’re fully engaged with parents now. We are taking this to a higher level, still trying to do the best we can.”

Williamson has agreed to “come up with a plan,” and will collect ideas from Council members and meet with Chief Press before a June 15 follow-up Village Council meeting.

The “perception” of crime on Key Biscayne might appear larger than actual widespread crime itself, according to at least two Council members.

“(But) one person not feeling safe going to CVS or walking their dog at night is one too many,” McCormick said. “This (meeting) was an amazing display of what our community can do, with so many great suggestions for our staff to take in, and it’s a reason why we choose to live here.”