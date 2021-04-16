It’s easy to put things off until the next day. That diet? Maybe next week. Those closets? Not today. Some simple things, however, we should not put off. They can be done now.

The Earth is being negatively affected by humans, and it’s time to turn that around. We can start by adding some new routines to our weekly schedules and make an effort to try to help bring the planet back to health.

A Zero Waste Culture (AZWC) is a Miami-based non-profit with its sights set on helping reverse global warming and climate change. You don’t have to go far to get involved, since the group is on display every Saturday at the Farmers Market, located at the Key Biscayne Community Church.

There they have environmentally friendly products ranging from COVID-19 masks and aprons, to a program where AZWC turns used t-shirts into tote bags. You can donate shirts and pick up a tote in exchange, or they just give them away to shoppers who forgot their reusable bags.

They also have a composting program that you can join. Members simply use a AZWC-supplied bucket and bring your organic kitchen waste to their drop-off center, located in a secluded corner of the Bill Baggs National Park, where the park composts plant cuttings.

Your kitchen waste goes into a pair of rings that hold a collection of microscopic chemical reactions, fueled by the sun. Every week, volunteers add more compost, stir the contents and make any needed adjustments. The transformation from table scraps to fertile soil is a lengthy one, but well worth all the effort.

For more information, contact AZWC at info@azerowasteCulture.org, or go to their website. You can also go by their booth at the farmers market and meet this dedicated group of people.

Isabel Papp is an 8th grader at Palmer Trinity and an intern with Islander News.