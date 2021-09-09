The Florida Recreation and Park Association (FRPA) has selected Zoo Miami’s Conservation Action Center as the 2021 recipient of the Innovative Programming: Environmental Resiliency and Sustainability award.

The award honors Zoo Miami's efforts advancing the park and recreation profession.

This zoo is making great strides in conservation and wildlife advocacy. They are leading the way for all Miami-Dade County parks.

The Conservation Action Center is an immersive, interactive exhibition experience that introduces guests to conservation stories, both globally and locally.

The Florida Recreation and Park Association annually awards park and recreation agencies, employees, volunteers and partners that have made an impact on their community.

The FRPA Awards presentation takes place at the Annual FRPA Conference in August. Winners are presented with a plaque and recognition through the FRPA Journal.

For more information on the award and the Miami zoo, click here