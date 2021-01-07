Esteban Borrero remembered as a funny, generous family man

Esteban Borrero, a resident of Key Biscayne since 1984, passed away on December 27. He was 74 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Liliana Coto-Borrero; his sons Stephen Borrero, Alex Borrero and stepson Miguel Hine; Daughter-in-law Loretta Borrero; grandson, Ian Borrero; sister, Betty Borrero Schoettler and nephew Joseph Schoettler; plus his extended family.

Esteban will be remembered by all who knew him for being loyal, warm, caring and helpful, as well as having a great sense of humor, bright eyes and a generous smile. He was a devoted husband and father, and a wonderful friend to many.

He will always live and be cherished deeply in our hearts.

Rest in Peace

A mass in Esteban’s memory is being planned at St. Agnes Catholic Church. For more information on the service, and restrictions for the same, contact (786) 205-0178.