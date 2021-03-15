Remembering Takako Stokes

Little grandma (as she was affectionately known) was born in Okayama Japan on March 15, 1930 and passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021 at home on Key Biscayne with her daughter, Ginny, and her beloved granddaughter, Alissa, at her side. “If I fall asleep don’t wake me, I have had a good life”!

Her last words were “I need a new rice cooker, where is the girl with the oysters?” (Karlyn? Karen?). Also “Ginny, you need a haircut and don’t forget to use the Lancome moisturizer” (well maybe not her last words but she was thinking it).

We know for sure she is saying thank goodness I don’t have to keep up with all these medications and their side effects anymore. Instead, we know she is playing Ma Jong and enjoying her bounce class with her dear friends from the Key Biscayne Community Center – wherever they are.

Takako loved by many and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law as well as her sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins in Japan. Sayonara, little grandma, you are missed.