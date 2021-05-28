What is a small business to do when their seemingly thriving business is hit by a global pandemic?

“You learn to adapt, evolve, try something new,” says RPM Cycling co-founder Felipe Quijano, who along with co-founder Juliana Ucros were faced with some tough decisions, as did many of the island’s small businesses, especially in the health and fitness genre.

They decided to permanently close the physical location they had opened in 2017. But they were also determined to stay in business.

“We went virtual and at first that was working well, and our loyal clients stayed with us,” said Ucros. We would deliver the spinning bikes to the homes in a golf cart so the clients could join in.”

Then by last summer, as things started to open, the newness of the virtual wore off and RPM Cycling once again had to look for alternatives.

“There were a lot of options,” Ucros said. “So many trainers switched to holding small classes at Village Green and other parks.” But they remained determined to continue to offer what Quintana, a veteran trainer, describes as a “total body spinning workout.”

One of their loyal clients, Jessica Delinaris, approached them with the idea of using the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School grounds for their sessions. They worked on setting up shop.

“The view while you are working out is incredible,” said Camila Martinez, an RPM instructor who started as a client. RPM’s other trainer, Sabrina Yanguas, also started as a client. Quintana believes the reason people like their approach is because they offer more than your typical spinning class.

Their clients are loyal. “I’m so excited and grateful that RPM provided cycling outside during the pandemic,” said Vivian Galego Mendez. “I was able to exercise and felt comfortable doing so.”

Each bike is synced to the music and adapted to each individual level of fitness. “O/ur clients feel they can work at their own pace and level of fitness,” said Quintana. “We offer a dynamic core workout, incorporating classic spinning training with weights and fun; like a party.”

As things continue to improve, Ucros and Quintana do not see themselves going back indoors. “We are right now the only ones offering outdoor spinning classes and want to stay that way.” Staying nimble is also a lesson they learned from the struggles of 2020.

“Leaner is better; simpler,” said Ucros. “We found out what was really important.”

Right now, RPM offers classes at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays They are planning to offer weekday morning classes during the summer. They provide special shoes for the bike and the weights. “All we need is your willingness to join and have fun,” said Quintana.

Classes are $20 and they also have a 10-class package for $180.

For more information, text or call (786) 564-2929 or simply show up! They are in the back parking lot of Crossbridge Church at 160 Harbor Drive.