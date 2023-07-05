17.5 million women of reproductive age live under restrictive abortion laws

This week marks the second year that abortions are not a constitutional right anymore. At that time of the ruling, 62% of U.S. adults said the practice should be legal in all or most cases, while 36% said it should be illegal in all or most cases. Few Americans take an absolutist view on the issue. With 50 years of protection from Roe v. Wade stripped away, about one quarter or all women of reproductive age in the US (roughly 17.5 million) now live in one of the 16 states where abortion is either banned outright or almost impossible to obtain because of the newly imposed highly restrictive laws. In 6 additional states courts have blocked abortion restrictions for now.

The American Medical Association recognizes voting as a social determinant of health. When we think of politics, of voting and of civic engagement we don’t always see health as a strong motivator, but it might be time to consider a change in perception.

Health will continue to appear on our ballots in upcoming elections. Medicare, access to safe termination of a pregnancy, affordable testing, and affordable prescription pricing – all are decisions made on local, state and national levels.

Until 2022, Florida followed the widely accepted 24-week cut off for pregnancy terminations. On April 14, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 6-week abortion ban. A year earlier he had signed the 15-week abortion ban. Neither ban makes exceptions for cases of incest, rape or human trafficking. Neither are the law of the land yet, pending the outcome of the Florida Supreme Court rule on the 15-week ban. Voters, medical professionals, women’s rights groups and health advocates are on high alert.

In 1989, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the privacy right established in 1980 also extends to abortion. Justices wrote in the ruling for the case that, “We can conceive of few more personal or private decisions concerning one’s body that one can make in the course of a lifetime.” The court affirmed that decision in 2003. Of the dozen states that have explicit privacy rights, Florida’s is one of the broadest. To keep it that way should be every health concerned voter’s high priority.

Check if your voter registration is up to date HERE: www.GoVoteMiami.org

Sources: CDC / Women’s Emergency Network / Pew Research Center

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to www.GoVoteMiami.org

To read the last #kbvotes, click here.