Thanks to Islander News for offering a platform for Key Biscayners who wish to communicate their thoughts to our neighbors. As I reflect on my 82nd birthday, I would like to respectfully present to our island community an idea I offer as a tool to obtain positivity.

This is an urgent call to encourage us all to seek a level of calming demeanor, analysis and accuracy of facts as we critique the performance of our Village management and its relationship with local organizations that provide a valuable service in our community.

A calmer approach will help us all as the time nears for the Village Manager to present his Fiscal Year 2022 budget, with subsequent discussions, leading to the ultimate approval by the Village Council.

This is an important moment for our village. I urge all citizens involved in the process to calmly analyze the facts as they are presented.

Once the fiscal year is completed, the clock will also start on the end to Mayor Mike Davey’s two terms as Mayor. This will, in turn, trigger the campaign for a new mayor to be elected in November 2022. Also, council members elected in 2018 will be completing their four- years terms and be deciding on whether to launch a re- election bid.

Some could seek a two-year term as mayor.

The likelihood of many qualified candidates campaigning confirms to me that it would be an excellent idea to allow the Key Biscayne electorate a period of relaxation and analysis.

Keep in mind that in 2024 we will again have elections for various Council seats. Considering, as we all should, that candidacy by involved and knowledgeable residents is what makes this community strong and special, it is urgent that we find candidates who understand the great quality of our local government and support our administration and service departments.

Also, finally, I appreciate the positive responses to my previous commentary, “Key Biscayne lions and cheetahs.” Indeed, Positive results.

Raul Llorente is a former Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember