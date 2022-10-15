A look at the pros and cons of some Charter Amendments on ballot

Amendment 1. Increase capital project threshold to $1 million

Pros: Will save administrative time and money not having to vet each specific project. The increased cap is to cover inflation.

Critics: It removes needed public oversight for specific projects under $1 million. 100% cap increase is more than the actual 65% CPI inflation index.

Analysis: Pick your poison, they're gonna spend the money either way.

Amendment 2. Debt charter cap increase to 2%

Pros: It increases Village debt capacity by 100%.

Critics: It increases Village debt capacity by 100%.

Amendment 3. Allows debt capacity to be exceeded by referendum

Pros: Provides alternative ways to raise the debt cap if Amendment 2 fails.

Critics: Provides alternative ways to raise the debt cap if Amendment 2 fails.

The underlying difference is over the reason for lifting of the debt cap. Proponents say it provides an easier mechanism for large borrowing capacity to cover our future infrastructure needs. Critics say huge bond debt should be vetted, the few major infrastructure projects should be defined, their budgets created, then go to the voters.

Proponents also point out the Village of Key Biscayne debt cap is the lowest in the county. Likewise the critics point out the village millage rate is also the lowest in the county and that these two superlatives are interrelated.

Analysis: This is two bites of the same apple. So much for government committees' decision trees.

Amendment 4. Deletes the public referendum requirement for a land use variance; requires a supermajority council vote.

Pros: This reverses a 2017 citizen-initiated Charter Amendment that made the land use variations process more burdensome by adding a public referendum requirement.

Critics: Burdensome is a good thing when outside development pressures are overwhelming. They also point out that overturning super majority council vote by a citizens’ initiative is far more burdensome and expensive for the voters

Charles Collins