Amendment 4 provides opportunity to fix error made in 2007

Things look difference since 2007

In 2007, I supported the Charter Amendment that required that most text changes to the zoning code be made through referendum. I thought that vote resulted in the undoing of the proposed multi-tower re-development of the Sonesta. I made a mistake in voting for this Amendment, and I was wrong about the effect of that vote.

What I did not understand at the time was that the proposed multi-tower development was permitted under our zoning code. That multi-tower monstrosity would be allowed today as the code has not changed since then. That development plan was scrapped because the economy tanked, not because of the Charter change.

Fast forward 15 years to the present and our community is faced with a need to address sea level rise and flooding. Our zoning code is outdated and has not been updated. Our Village Council and staff wrestle with what changes can and can’t be made by council vs. a referendum. Additions to the code can be made by council, but clarifications or updates must be sent to the voters. Updating the code by referendum will require multiple questions on a ballot just to make simple, non-controversial amendments. This is not the way the government is supposed to function.

Right now, there are seven proposed Charter Amendments on the ballot. Our community is, no pun intended, flooded – with misinformation about them. Imagine what would happen if necessary zoning changes, requiring multiple ballot questions, were put to the voters. Nothing would get done, which could lead to serious property damage.

For example, right now, if the Council wants to decrease density, a referendum is required. Developers with tons of money could flood our community with misinformation and confuse the issue. That scares me more than having zoning decisions made by a supermajority of council.

Amendment 4 requires a supermajority vote to change zoning. I believe that provides an important safeguard. And, in the event a supermajority of our council makes a decision that is contrary to the will of the people, our charter contains a mechanism to challenge that decision through petition, which would require a referendum. Our community has protections in place. We live in a representative democracy where we elect leaders to make decisions. If we don’t like those decisions, we vote them out.

I am voting for Amendment 4 to fix the error I made in 2007.

I don’t want overdevelopment of the Island or increased density and voting yes will not lead to this but rather allow our local government to do their job.

Jackie Kellogg