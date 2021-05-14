I’ve been walking almost every day along Harbor Drive for the past 12 months and not once have I seen somebody in Harbor Park .

This is the pocket park across from W. McIntire Street that a sign so proudly declares property of KB residents (“Your tax dollars at work.”). The few benches are all in the sun and of course there’s no parking, so how are my tax dollars supposed to be working there?

We have a dog park, the Greens (true, this is more a children park and a walking circuit than a park for senior citizens like me), Harbor Park, county and state parks Crandon and Bill Baggs, and yet we need another park.

How about putting some of our tax dollars at work in burying the lines so that the island doesn’t lose power when a hurricane strikes?

Valeria Mastelli