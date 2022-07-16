Bristol encouraged her nature photography work

Dear Mr. Rey,

I was saddened to learn about the passing of Bob Bristol. In the 80s, I worked for the International Oceanographic Foundation (IOF). Through the IOF’s educational program, Sea Safaris, I had the opportunity to lead tours to Alaska, Baja California, Costa Rica and Europe. I was eager to photograph these beautiful destinations with my Nikon.

Bob Bristol encouraged my amateur photography and allowed me to rent very expensive lenses to capture the incredible beauty of these destinations.

As I convert these images from slides to print, I am reminded of my gratitude to Bob Bristol and Bristol’s Camera store for their support and guidance; I still enjoy nature photography to this day.

Sincerely,

Maria M. Gross, CIPS, AHWD