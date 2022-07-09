Call police if you witness any animal cruelty or abuse

Dear Islander News:

In a recent issue of Islander News, I was glad to see an article addressing animal abuse and cruelty, which has been occurring on Key Biscayne for over a year.

There are actually two documented cases on file with the KB Police Department. One is from August 2021, involving the case of Lion, who was abused by his adopter. Lion had been shot in the face and the eye by a BB gun. Lion's adopter initially said he took Lion to his veterinarian in Miami. This was found to be untrue. The adopter then said his friend dropped Lion off at a shelter in Kendall. This also proved to be untrue. The Kendal Police were involved and Lion was never found.

Most recently, a person in the Holiday Colony section witnessed boys in a car shooting a BB gun out of the car window. The person was able to take a photo of the license plate. The police were contacted, a report was filed, and an officer went to speak with the parents. Nothing more was done.

In addition, in the last month, a couple of family pet cats have been reported missing in the Nextdoor Neighbor App. Sadly, one of the cats was found deceased by her owner. It is uncertain if the cat, Mimi, was a victim of animal cruelty. However, she was found several streets over from her home; she was not a cat to roam.

Thankfully, this serious matter is being addressed by the Village Council and Police Chief Sousa, and they are adopting a zero-tolerance policy for animal abuse/cruelty.

There is definitely a problem with a group of boys riding around the Key shooting BB guns at cats, birds and squirrels. This violent behavior can escalate.

The challenge with these cases is having enough evidence to prosecute. I urge people with any information about any cruelty/abuse, please contact the Village of Key Biscayne Police at (305) 365-5555.

Any information is helpful. If you are able to get a photo or video, this will aid the police in their investigation.

I realize this is a small community. Some people may feel reluctant to report their neighbors. However, it is possible to provide information to the police anonymously.

We must put an end to this violence. We don't want any more animals to suffer.

Sincerely,

Pamela Benn