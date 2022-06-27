Candidates for Village Mayor, the runoff, and being aware of everyone’s platform

For years I have been very fortunate to enjoy the favorable consideration that Islander News readers give my commentaries regarding community issues, which I have put forth for awareness and discussion.

The subject of Key Village elections has always been a favorite topic of mine, and now probably more than ever we all need to pay close attention to developments.

We hope the November election results in the island voters seating a strong Council.

A poorly defined platform by any mayoral candidate does not provide a clear vision of our future. As citizens and voters, it is our duty to be aware of the candidates’ platforms to understand how it will benefit the Village.

We have three respected island residents running for Mayor in the upcoming election, thus requiring a primary election in August. After much consideration, I believe this scenario could divide electoral opinion, to the detriment of candidates the public already was considering.

Indeed, I anticipated a significant election for Mayor when I presented an opinion in the Dec. 23, 2021 Islander News that we would have two candidates for Mayor: Vice Mayor Brett Moss and Fausto Gomez, President of the Key Biscayne Condo Presidents Council.

Moss, who indicated he would be running for Mayor, ultimately decided to simply fulfill his duty and complete his term on council, which runs until 2024.

Gomez announced his candidacy, and then former two-time Mayor Joe Rasco decided to run again. So, briefly, there were two candidates and no need for a mayoral primary.

That is, until former Councilmember Katie Petros filed to run.

I tend to agree with several Key Biscayners I’ve spoken with that Petros’ candidacy is unfortunate. Certainly, she has every right to enter this race for Mayor. But she has been quoted as saying her decision to run was triggered by Moss saying he would not.

Let's be clear however: Moss did not abandon his candidacy for mayor as much as deciding to fulfill his term as Councilmember and continue to work for the future of all Key Biscayners. (Editor’s note: Despite reports about his candidacy, Moss never formally registered to run.)

With all due respect to Petros, Moss acted responsibly. Did she?

I appreciate the position of Rasco and Gomez for maintaining their original intent. It will be interesting to read their candidate statements and platforms (which appeared in this week's Islander News).

Raul Llorente is a former Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember