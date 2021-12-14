Hi Justo,

Just to let you know how we discovered the entrance to the beach this morning (video attached). I have also informed Mayor Michael Davey and Councilmember Edward London, but thought it could be a good idea to let you know – to find, together, new ways to take care of and clean the common areas, especially on weekends.

For example, could we not use the cameras on top of the roof to identify and ban those who don't respect our rules? Or, what about asking (for) deposits before accepting any party to … in case the expected cleaning is not done?

What do you think?

Thank you for your predisposition and dedication to the Islander News!

Your reader, neighbor for more than 10 years

Fors

Fernando Ors Savia