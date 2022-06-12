An engaged, active lifestyle helps stave off the onslaught of dementia

I have clients of all ages – some the children and some the parents. One client, an 87-year-old lady, only has me in her world. Her daughter predeceased her. Could this be me? (I have no children.) The answer is yes… unless I prevent it!

In the US today, our culture prevents us from deciding what we want to happen should we become demented and non-functional. There are states that allow assisted suicide, but you must be of sound mind, have several doctors diagnose a terminal condition and fill out legal forms twice. This means that if you have a dementia diagnosis, you cannot have assisted suicide and are condemned to live in a world where your life is lived minute to minute.

I remember after Mother’s Long-Term Care Insurance ran out (it was a three-year policy) we were forced to place her in a nursing home in Atlanta. I would fly in monthly for two or three days and every time I left her, it was with a heavy heart and enormous guilt. How could this have happened to her, a summa cum laude graduate of American University who had lived all over the world? Why didn’t I make enough money to have her at home, or at least in a Memory Care Unit?

Mother, who had seen her brother with dementia, begged us to shoot her should that happen to her. To fulfill her wishes would have meant at least $100,000 in legal fees to defend ourselves in court. There is a good chance we would have been acquitted, but no guarantee. To this day, I’m not sure I did the right thing by letting her die naturally. Which begs the question: What about me? The gene is in the family. Do I have it, and do I want to know if I do? Further, the dementia/Alzheimer’s plaque/protein can exist in your brain and it’s very possible that you will never have the symptoms.

The Nun’s Study, research, which started in 1986 and is still ongoing at Northwestern University, revealed that positivity was closely related to longevity and idea density, which is related to conversation and writing. This research found that those who kept reading, writing, and stayed active correlated with a higher chance of having sufficient mental capacity in late life, despite neurological evidence that showed the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

There it is! We’ve been discussing it all along! Live, love, walk, preferably with friends, read, go out, party and look on the bright side.

Author’s note: Thank you all for your wonderful emails and texts after I discussed my journey ‘moving forward’. We’re all in this together! HFR

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.” If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com