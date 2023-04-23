Artist Rafael Martinez rediscovers his superpowers

Growing up in Cuba, Rafael Martinez didn’t have many toys. “There were many things we wanted, but we just didn’t have. So everything came from our imagination.”

Rafael started drawing when he was four. “I would go to the library and look at books and magazines to get ideas. I would create my own version of movie posters with Batman and Superman and other superheroes. I would tear pages out of the newspaper and color them, using crayons and whatever material I could find. At school everyone asked me to make drawings and designs.”

Like many in Cuba, Rafael wanted to get out. “We used to dream about baseball. My father was a baseball player. But I was more interested in drawing. I wanted to make it to the United States to work in the cartoon industry.”

He entered a special art school when he was 14, and then, at 19, he was accepted into Havana’s prestigious San Alejandro Academy of Art. Later, he studied at the Polytechnic University of Gulf of Mexico, located in the small city of Paraiso, Mexico. He developed an interest in Pop Art and Art Nouveau. Artists as diverse as Andy Warhol and Gustav Klimt influence his work.

Rafael has been living in Florida since 2013. “I don’t spend too much time in the same place. I’ve worked in restaurants and kitchens and take pretty much whatever job is available.” He often travels around town on his skateboard, maneuvering skillfully around cars and other obstacles. He enjoys the freedom.

For a while he was living in Key West, making street drawings. “People told me it was illegal to do drawings on the street and called the police. But when the policeman arrived, he didn’t want to arrest me. Instead, he asked me to draw a portrait. I did one on the spot, and the policeman said he was going to hang it up on the wall at the station.”

“People see me drawing and they ask for portraits of themselves, or sometimes cartoons from photographs. They say, ‘Make a ’toon for me.’”

Not long ago a man asked for a drawing of a dog that had died. “The man had only one small photo of the dog, not a very good photo. It was a big playful dog and he never got a good photo. He asked me to recreate it for him.”

Rafael sat with the small photo of the dog for two weeks before painting a three-foot by three-foot picture of it from memory. “I made the image all in dots. I wanted to bring the spirit of the dog into the painting. The man was so grateful he almost started crying. He told me he was no longer sad. He said that he keeps the painting next to his bed and that he doesn’t miss his dog as much now that he has the painting.”

Rafael has a youthful and free-spirited quality. His girlfriend, Annia Leiva, says that his art keeps him that way. “He interacts with the world but at some point he starts drawing and goes back to feeling like a child again. He is very happy.”

Rafael remains an enthusiastic fan of cartoons and superheroes. His favorite character to draw is the Joker, and he has it down.

“In Cuba I didn’t have freedom of expression as an artist. But here in the United States I am rediscovering my superpowers. I have space to explore and I feel encouraged to push forward, to become even more creative.”

Rafael is available to draw portraits and cartoons by request. If you are interested, please call or text him at (786) 870-0199.

