Artist Soraya Abu Naba’a speaks the language of flowers

When people are asked to describe Florida, they usually speak of our coastline, with its beautiful white sand beaches, blue-green ocean and palm trees. But early European settlers spoke of what they found growing inland – the flowers – and so the name “Florida” came into being.

Key Biscayne resident and multimedia artist Soraya Abu Naba’a also speaks of flowers. That’s the language she incorporates into her paintings and sculptures.

Currently on display at the Gary Nader Art Centre in Wynwood is Soraya’s stunning pair of abstract closeups of the heliconia flower, titled “Freedom” and “Heliconia.” The nearly four-foot by six-foot paintings showcase bright blue, orange, red and green swirls and loops of the fanciful flowering plants that are native to the tropical Americas.

“Art opens a gateway for the imagination,” says Soraya. “When you see something in real life, you may not fully appreciate all its dimensions. But when an artist takes the time to explore the subject and place it in a different context, you may see it in a new light.”

Soraya grew up in the Dominican Republic immersed in art. She used to do her homework in her family’s art gallery on the ground floor of the building where they lived. Soraya would borrow her great aunt Edma’s paints and canvases to experiment and learn. Early on, it was clear she possessed natural talent.

“By the time I was a teenager I knew I wanted to live in Paris to study art,” she says. She moved there after high school and earned a BA from the Paris American Academy. It was in Paris that she met her husband, Brice Régé-Turo, who is from Key Biscayne.

After the two were married in 2013, there was no doubt where they would settle. “Brice had always said, ‘Key Biscayne is where I want my kids to grow up.’ He convinced me to move here and now I don’t want to leave,” she readily admits.

Soraya and Brice are the parents of a six-year-old son and a daughter who is almost three. “We love it here. Life is easy. You are surrounded by nature and yet the city is so close. And the people are warm and friendly.”

Soraya’s first studio on the Key was a small apartment, where she created an entire exhibit displayed in connection with La Biennale di Venezia.

She explains how Covid impacted her work as an artist. “During the pandemic, we couldn’t have guests in the house, but I kept buying flowers anyway. Flowers are such a universal language, and they are embedded in our culture. On happy occasions, we send flowers. On sad occasions, we send flowers. It is through flowers that we often communicate.”

Last year, Soraya branched out and began working in sculpture, describing the endeavor as “a new adventure.” She particularly enjoys that weatherproof sculptures can be displayed outside, so people can interact with them in the natural world.

One of her latest works is on display in the recently opened Dogs and Cats Walkway and Sculpture Garden, at the bayfront Maurice A. Ferré Park. The walkway features 52 whimsical sculptures of different breeds of dogs and cats, each created by a local artist. Soraya’s Great Dane incorporates the national flowers of American countries, including the rose from the United States.

The permanent exhibit is free and open to the public every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you visit – and you should – be sure to look for Soraya’s Great Dane bedecked with colorful tropical flowers. You may start to view dogs and cats in a new light.

