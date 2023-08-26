ASK Book Club helps people make connections through the program

On the first Tuesday of every month, Marcie Horowitz facilitates a meeting of a book club sponsored by Active Seniors on the Key.

The book club was the brainchild of Kathy Vale, who hosted it for 12 years before handing the reins to Marcie about 18 months ago.

As many as 25 readers meet on the second floor of the Community Center to discuss the book of the month. Genres range from historical fiction to biographies, memoirs, mysteries, and a few classics, such as Jane Austin’s “Pride and Prejudice” and Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.”

Recently they enjoyed reading “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, a historical novel about a librarian who worked for the Pierpont Morgan Library in New York City in the 1880s. The protagonist eventually becomes an art dealer and travels the world acquiring pieces for J.P. Morgan. The book deals with such diverse themes as race, power, and identity in New York City society during the gilded age.

Marcie is, no surprise, an avid reader who believes in the power of literature. “Reading expands our universe,” she says. “With historical fiction, for example, you learn about the history of the country and what people have been through.”

And there is something special about the social interactions that take place in a book club, she notes. “I think all our members reflect back on their own lives – often, the book prompts memories. For example, when we read ‘Our Town’ we had a discussion about children, marriage, and death. It was very profound.”

After one member commented that she often became hungry during the discussions, Marcie worked with Roxy Lohuis, coordinator for Adult and Senior Services for the Village, to come up with a solution. Now the club provides a light lunch before the meetings. The group socializes over a wrap or pizza before turning to discuss the book. “I couldn’t do it without Roxy – she is wonderful,” notes Marcie.

Each meeting usually starts with Marcie asking everyone present to share what they found most meaningful about the book. “It’s important for everyone to have the chance to say something,” she emphasizes.

Marcie finds the international nature of the book group particularly enlightening. “Going around the room, almost everyone identifies something different based on their own perspective and experiences.”

For example, she notes, during their discussion of “Our Town,” which is about life in a small town in New Hampshire, someone who comes from an urban background said, “I have only lived in cities, I can’t relate to a town like this.” Marcie, who grew up in a small town where everyone knew each other, was reminded that all of our experiences are very different.

“Another time, we read a book about the South in the 1850s,” Marcie recalls. “Someone from Great Britain remarked that they didn’t know much about the slavery problem in the United States. It was shocking to me, but then I realized that I don’t know much about Great Britain’s history either!”

The book club is open to all Seniors and you don’t even have to have read the book to show up. Marcie often enhances the discussions by including supplemental materials, such as video clips of a film version or an interview with the author. In November, the book club will make an excursion to attend the Miami Book Fair.

ASK Chairman Ed Stone views the book club as a major asset to Seniors on the Key. “Research has shown that social connectedness can lead to a longer life, better health, and improved sense of well-being,” Ed says. “Our thanks go to Kathy Vale for establishing the group and to Marcie for now leading it.” The ASK Club also hosts a variety of other programs, including exercise and art classes, Bingo, and movies.

While reading is a solitary pastime, coming together with a group of open-minded neighbors who are willing to talk about a book in light of their own experiences is an excellent way to make meaningful connections. So keep reading, keep sharing, and keep connecting.

