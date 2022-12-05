Author thankful for parents providing a life well traveled, well lived and well loved

I am so lucky that I had two terrific parents. For most of my life, Mother and I were oil and water. She was 5’2”, I was 5’10” (still am). She was raised in the Midwest, and I was raised all over the world. She was the youngest in her family; I was the oldest. She was an A student; I was a lazy B student.

Then came the day Mother needed me. She had dementia and needed 24 hour care. Dad was beside himself. I became Mother’s most prominent defender. I could not have done that in my 30s or 40s. I was too wrapped up in myself. I had to have my own life experiences to realize that Mother, no matter how much we disagreed, had given me life and 50 percent of her genes. As our new relationship was forged, my mission became to be her advocate. When Mom died, I had no regrets about our life together, and I missed her.

I was a Daddy’s girl. He was gone most of my growing up years, three weeks out looking for oil, one week in with family and the office. My father lived most of his 94 years with minimal health issues. He kept Mom’s dementia from us for as long as he could, which was a real stressor for him. When we realized how bad it had gotten, we acted, and after acceding to the inevitable, he was relieved not to be in charge.

As with Mother, I became his defender. I fired their doctor, moved them into a new home, sold the Houston house, sued their Long-Term Care company for non-performance, and won!

With each move, Mother’s cooking improved. She would learn the local cuisine whenever we moved to a new country. She cooked the tastiest feijoada (Brazilian), Ceviche (Peru), Nasi Goreng (Chinese fried rice) and falafel (Egyptian). The kids had to learn the national dances of Brazil, Malaysia and The Philippines. My brother hated that. Then, when we returned to the US on vacation, we’d have the Reaves Family Night, Mom would cook and we would dance!

Throughall these activities, we became culturally aware of language, food, song and music. What else is there to know about a country?

I was in my 30s, living in Louisiana, when Mom and Dad moved back to the United States for good. They settled in Houston and kept the party going. Each of the three kids lived their own lives in separate states, but Mom and Dad were always our centers. I now realize how thankful I am for that peripatetic life and the parents who let us learn diversity by participating.

Thank you, Mom and Dad.

