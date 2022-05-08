My husband has dementia, which is why I did our taxes! Was it enjoyable, no but now that it’s over I’m thrilled that I know the process of compiling a year’s worth of income and whittling it down to a minimum number that dictates what I must pay the IRS.

I have also inherited his bills – most of which I knew nothing about. In one case, he lost the credit card. How did I find out? He handed me a letter from the company stating that he was past due. I immediately called, but the bank will not allow me to pay a past due credit card bill over the phone.

I have his social security number, his checking account number, his date of birth, but those don’t count – they need the credit card number. They would much rather have me write a letter, show up at the branch to wait in line for assistance from a “personal banker” than make it convenient for me. I cannot imagine what it is like to be an Elder who has lost a credit card, and no longer has the necessary information.

Banks are highly regulated only because of their ineptitude and fraud. Remember the Savings and Loan debacle that led to the recession of 1990/91, followed by the bad mortgage tranches that brought about the financial institutions and real estate collapse of 2007/2008? Remember how Wells Fargo, one of the largest banks in the United States, defrauded customers out of millions of dollars and damaged their credit scores by setting up millions of bank accounts, credit card accounts, and banking services – -without customers’ knowledge or consent?

Yet, we pay the price. I cannot pay a lost credit card debt without doing somersaults.

I have a 75-year-old client who is recovering from a stroke. None of his banks made it easy for him when it was time to fund his trust. In each case he was made to appear in person (not an easy task when the left side of the body doesn’t function), sit in the office while a “banker” called an office in never-never-banking-land to change the account from one titled in his name to one titled “The Samename Living Trust.”

Nothing changed, not even the account number. But he was charged $55 for new checks.

And, why aren’t banks watching out for our Elders? They know when we’re one day late on a payment, but can’t alert us when $50,000 is suddenly transferred “online”? (You’re allowed to transfer up to $99,000.) At a minimum, send an alert to the account.

Why not use technology to protect Elders from scammers (often their family). We need to change the culture so that banks function for the client's convenience, not the other way around.