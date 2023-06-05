Barbie movie coming this summer, but her real adventures are the stuff of Boomers’ imaginations

Barbie is a boomer! Mattel presented her to the toy world in 1959 and Ken followed two years later.

It’s true, Barbie has no nipples on her breasts and Ken is “anatomically incorrect.” But they’ve been an item for 60-plus years.

It’s mostly girls who play with Barbie and her entourage, and I was one of them. Mother told me I would go up to my room, open my Barbie dream house and play for hours. She never had to worry about entertaining me,

On July 21, there’s a Barbie movie premiering. I won’t go see it because Barbie is still in her 20s, as is Ken. But they’re not, she is 63, and he is 61. Is there a reason that’s not a good plot line? She has run for president, been a doctor, a veterinarian, and a nurse. Just walk into Mary Tague’s ToyTown and see Barbie’s careers. That’s a lot of wisdom and experience displayed on those shelves. Yet, a 63-year-old Barbie is not what producers believe will bring in the big bucks.

I heard a posse of teenage girls talking about the Barbie moving while walking home recently. They were excited talking about how to dress for the July 21 event. (Pink is the “it” color.) Boomers did that with the early “Star Wars” movies, “2001: A Space Odyssey” (which I still don’t get), “Star Trek,” and that great cult classic, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

We did not care about Barbie; we had vision. We cared about talking man-eating plants, the Evil Empire, deep space exploration, and Vulcan, Spock's home planet, which belonged to the (very real) star system, 40 Eridani.

I think about all the fantastical stories I created while playing with Barbie and her friends. Luckily, I lived in several countries growing up and my brain was more open to big adventures for Barbie. I never had to go to a grocery store; nor did Barbie. I did study ballet and ride horses; so did Barbie.

I’m glad Barbie was an integral part of my early life. Between her and Nancy Drew, I put together some wonderful adventures – if only in my mind. It is those early years of adventures that have allowed me to be more fearless with my life choices. All my decisions have been weighed against the alternative, “If I don’t do xxx, will I regret it?” I’m pretty sure my adventurous Barbie feels the same way.

The Barbie movie will have a big opening weekend, but will it last? My vote is no. She’s still in her 20s. I want the older, wiser Barbie. That would be worth watching!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group.

She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

