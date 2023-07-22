Beat the heat in a local swimming pool

Are you feeling the heat this month? It’s not just you. According to the National Centers for Environmental Prediction, the hottest average global temperatures in the earth’s recorded history were measured this month.

The consequences for our planet are alarming, and action must be taken, but what can one do to beat the heat in the near term?

Many Key residents spend their summers decamping to cooler northern climes. Those who remain on the Island are treated to traffic-free trips to the mainland, an absence of check-out lines at Winn-Dixie, and a bountiful supply of ripe mangoes. But the sweltering temperatures are a challenge.

What are you doing to stay comfortable? Many of us who can do so spend the heat of the day inside, venturing out for exercise or errands when it is more comfortable in the early morning or evening. That wasn’t often an option during our community’s early days, as most homes lacked A/C. When it got too hot for even the beach, island mothers got creative, freezing homemade popsicles for the kids, turning on the front-lawn sprinklers for splash parties, or driving carpools to the Venetian Pool or Saturday mornings at the movies.

Today, swimming pools dot the island, but that is a relatively recent phenomenon. For residents who don’t have access to a pool in their backyard or condominium complex, the recently refurbished community pool provides a welcome place to swim laps or just take a dip. And members of the Key Biscayne Yacht Club and the Grand Bay Club enjoy cooling off at those delightful pools.

We wondered when the first swimming pool was constructed on the Key but couldn’t come up with a ready answer. Many early pools were on hotel grounds.

When the Key Biscayne Hotel and Villas opened in 1952, its swimming pool, with sparkling waters and a high-diving board, was a featured attraction. In the early days, ladies were required to wear bathing caps before taking a plunge in the pool. The hotel welcomed high-profile guests like Eddie Rickenbacker, Paul Newman and Richard Nixon. After John F. Kennedy defeated Nixon in the 1960 presidential election, he drove down to the Key Biscayne Hotel from his winter home in Palm Beach to shake hands with Nixon at what came to be known as “The Sunshine Summit.” The Ocean Club now sits where the Key Biscayne Hotel once was.

While the luxurious Key Biscayne Hotel was the best-known of the Key’s early hotels, smaller venues like the Silver Sands Resort, which opened in the early 1960s, had legions of fans. Dick Cutrera taught swimming and scuba lessons in the courtyard pool, which had a diving board and a circular slide. The Silver Sands is still open for business today, and visitors find its swimming pool just as inviting as ever, although the diving board and slide are long gone.

In 1968, the Sonesta Beach Resort began welcoming visitors. The Sonesta’s oceanfront pool had a nationwide television audience when the swimming events for ABC network’s Superstars competitions were held there in the 1970s. After the Sonesta was demolished almost 20 years ago, the Oceana was built in its place, its access road still bearing the name “Sonesta Drive.”

The Galen Beach Hotel, later the “Sheraton Royal Biscayne Hotel,” featured a lushly landscaped courtyard pool and a pool at the Racquet Club further up the beach. The Ritz Carlton has replaced the Royal Biscayne, and guests at the resort enjoy its two inviting pools. Geno Marron, who started serving piña coladas at the Sonesta back in 1980, still tends bar at the Ritz today, and his drinks are just as refreshing.

Today, kids have iPads, streaming movies and electronic gadgets galore to entertain them, but nothing beats the fun of splashing away in a backyard or neighborhood swimming pool. Some childhood experiences are universal.

