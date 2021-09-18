Dear Dr. Kelly:

I have seen a couple of plastic surgeons for my breast augmentation, but haven’t found one who will do what I want. My goal is to have an “unnatural” look with breasts that are out of proportion to my hips and that sit up very high near my collar bone. Why can’t I find a surgeon who will do what I want?

Trust me, if you look long enough, you will find a plastic surgeon in Miami who will try to give you the breasts that you want. But I would strongly encourage you not to go down this path. The reasons not to do so are both medical and philosophical.

A normal breast augmentation involves placing an implant that is proportional to the patient’s hips in a location that is centered under the nipple. This will produce a natural shape that can mimic that of a naturally endowed medium to large breast.

But if the patient and surgeon choose implants that are too big, you can create a result that doesn’t occur in nature. The implant is no longer centered under the nipple and extends upward towards the collar bone. This creates an unnatural fullness that is clearly out of proportion to the rest of the patient’s body. Over time, these heavier implants can cause distortion of the tissue, sagging of the breast, back and shoulder problems. Implants this large generally don’t do well long term. They can truly cause many medical problems for the patient over time.

From a philosophical standpoint, I am opposed to distorting a body part beyond the limits that naturally occur in nature. We all see examples every day of women with breasts that are too large, lips that are too full, cheekbones that don’t fit the rest of the face. The reason that they startle us is they are unnatural, they look different from the natural limits we see in nature. It is interesting that now, as plastic surgery has progressed; some patients want to be a cyborg, and they desire this unnatural look. But from my perspective, that should never be the goal.

The best injectable is undetectable. The best plastic surgery operation is where the patient looks better and no one can tell that anything was done.

If for no other reason than your health, I would encourage you to stop looking for a surgeon who will give you the unnatural look you desire. You will look better and your long-term health will be better if you do an augmentation with implants of a more natural size.