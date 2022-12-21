Boomers are healthier, more active and more capable than any generation before

Turning 60, 70, or 80 is not an automatic signal that you need a wheelchair. The image of Elders in wheelchairs is nothing more than an unjust trope. Seemingly, companies that purport to be “Elder friendly” use phrases such as “most seniors use wheelchairs.” That is patently false!

About 1.5% of U.S. Elders use wheelchairs. (The University of California - Disability Statistics Center). Only 16% use canes, and 11% use walkers.

Another constant refrain is, “He/she looks so good for their age.” I always nod, but I want to say: “Are you kidding me? They look good for any age!” As a 30/40-year-old, I said the same thing to Elders.

Now, I ask them for the name of their plastic surgeon. We can take wrinkles away, make our mouths look fuller, and have vision surgery so no glasses are needed, or we can grow old naturally. Again, it’s a choice. (Confession: I use Botox and contacts.)

Boomers (now entering elderhood) must take control of the narrative. The truth is, we all look better than those who came before us. We’re much better informed about exercise, eating right, supplements, and vitamins. We have choices in medical treatment, doctors, treatment facilities, and we have the internet.

The work culture is the Elder’s nemesis. It doesn’t matter how good you look; Boomers must also be tech-savvy. If you’re asking for a definition of “WhatsApp” or GIFs, memes or emojis, “old” will be an adjective used to describe you. If you’re retired, who cares? But technology must be part of your life if you want to stay relevant. It’s not even difficult! Today phones and computers do most of the work for you; it’s a simple process of learning which button to press. Many of my 80-plus friends send me great videos, emojis and GIFs. Even Dad, who died five years ago at 94, had an IPad!

If companies want to sell to Boomers, we don’t want to be depicted in wheelchairs; we want to see ourselves skydiving (I’ve done it 3 times), skiing (water and snow), zip lining (Costa Rica is my favorite) or a luge ride, (scared me to death). I’m not saying these activities are for everyone, but the fantasy of adventure defines who we are as the current “aging population.” It is incumbent upon us to send the message. Boomers are the change-agent generation; we can’t stop living just because we turn 65. In the words of Tom Cochrane, “Life is a highway; I want to ride it all night long.”

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.” If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com

