Boomers leading full, active lives should be celebrated, not be ‘ministered’

“Ministering to the Elderly” was the name of the conference I attended this week. The fact that a conference is titled in such a demeaning way is tantamount to defamation and discrimination. When I visualize “ministering,” I think of Mother Teresa providing food and assistance to the poor of all ages. “Elderly” evokes images of walkers, canes, and wheelchairs.

The Oxford Dictionary defines ministering as “attend(ing) to the needs of (someone).” The Oxford Dictionary defines elderly’ as “(of a person) old or aging.” Further, Oxford states that elderly is an adjective, not a noun.

Neither definition is descriptive of Boomers. Are there elderly among us who need assistance? Yes, and they shouldn’t be ignored. My mission is to ensure Boomers’ voices are heard loud and clear. Some Millennials also are in dire need of help. Yet, none of the conferences for their wellness and well-being are titled “Ministering to the Millennials,” which, I might add, is grammatically correct and alliterative.

Boomers cannot allow themselves to be viewed as elderly, as a negative. We have maturity, experience, and knowledge born of failures and successes. We lead by example. My mother jumped from a plane (with a parachute) at 80. Churchill became prime minister at 65 in 1940 and led his country through World War II (the average male lifespan in Britain at that time was 62).

People constantly harp on President Biden being “too old” to govern at 80, yet no one mentions that Warren Buffet, the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is 93 and his partner, Charlie Munger, is 99. Both are billionaires and are present at every Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting. Millions of investors trust these men with their life savings, and I’ve never heard them described as “too old.”

Turning 65, 70, 75, and onward is not cause for despair. Nor does it mean we need “ministering.” Maturing is a cause for celebration, and we should celebrate as often as possible.

Anyone who follows this column knows I preach exercise, eating well, and having fun! If death concerns you, rest assured, you don’t have to be old to die – that can happen anytime. What we need to do is live each day, whether you’re traveling the world constantly (as one friend does) or reading great books (another friend’s joy). Not all days are great; some are horrible, stressful, and never-ending. So what. Live it! I promise tomorrow will come. If it doesn’t, we all know what that means. In the meantime, Boomers don’t need “ministering” because we know how to live! Yay!!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group.

She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

