Dr Kelly, When my doctor does Botox, she uses one syringe and injects in the same pattern (forehead/crow’s feet/above the nose) every time. But I read about all of these other facial areas that can be treated with Botox. Should I ask her about treating those areas too?

Your question is a good one, but there are a lot of variables to address here. The first is what other areas you are thinking about. Botox can be used to slim the face if you have strong Masseter muscles. It can be used to lower the upper lip if you have a gummy smile. You can treat muscle bands in the neck. The corners of the mouth can be pushed up if droopy. So, you are right, there are lots of areas that can be treated in the face beyond the upper face. But the obvious question is “Do you need those other areas treated?” This should be discussed with your doctor to get her opinion about what would work best for you.

The other variable that needs to be addressed is if your physician is comfortable in treating these less-common areas with Botox. I find that many injectors just use the same number of units in a single syringe to treat each of their patients the same way, in a cookie cutter fashion. This simple approach can be inadequate because patients vary widely in the strength of their muscles and where Botox should be injected to give the best result. A cookie cutter approach may work for many patients, but it will also be inadequate for a large percentage.

In my experience, individualized analysis and treatment with Botox is a much more sensible approach. I prefill individual syringes with Botox so that I can place the precise number of units the patient needs in the parts of their face that will benefit the most. I draw on their face with a makeup pencil and show the patient with a mirror what I am trying to achieve. I like to think like a painter choosing different brushes and paints to achieve a comprehensive, individualized facial ideal. I don’t want to be an autoworker on an assembly line putting the same part on every car.

Talk to your doctor about the other areas you are thinking about. Get her opinion and see if she is a painter. You need to be treated like a work of art!